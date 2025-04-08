A 30-second radio spot detailing how to contact the 86th Airlift Wing's Sexual Assault Prevention Response (SAPR) office. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2025 08:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85731
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110913828.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - SAPR, by SrA Juliana Londono, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.