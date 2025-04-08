250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS_1

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr 9, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna S. Bonilla, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the Chania Customs Office procedural changes, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on April 9, 2025. The changes in procedure will affect personnel who need to sell their vehicles prior to departure from NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)
|04.08.2025
|04.09.2025 07:52
|Newscasts
|00:02:00
|GR
