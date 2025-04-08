Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS_1

    250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS_1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREECE

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Seaman Brianna Bonilla 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr 9, 2025) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna S. Bonilla, American Forces Network (AFN) Souda Bay broadcaster, reports on the Chania Customs Office procedural changes, onboard NSA Souda Bay, Greece, on April 9, 2025. The changes in procedure will affect personnel who need to sell their vehicles prior to departure from NSA Souda Bay. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Bonilla)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2025 07:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85726
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110913646.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS250409-NSASOUDABAYRADIONEWS_1, by SN Brianna Bonilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Souda Bay, Team Souda, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT), AFN, AFN Souda Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download