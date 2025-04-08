A 15-second radio spot advertising the Thursday Night Comedy Show for the Army Family & MWR that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 9, 2025 to May 14, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2025 08:16
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85723
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110913641.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Comedy Show, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.