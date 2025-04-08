250409-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion of a Sasebo MWR Outdoor Adventure Center beach cleanup event taking place on April 20, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2025 22:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85720
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110913232.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, OAC Beach Cleanup PROMO, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.