    Dialogue Episode 42 - China's Nuclear Rise

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2025

    Audio by Col. James Minnich 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    China’s nuclear arsenal is expanding at an unprecedented pace—how should the U.S. respond? In this episode, Dr. Bill Wieninger breaks down the risks, key lessons from history, and strategic options for deterrence, diplomacy, and maintaining stability in an increasingly volatile nuclear landscape.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.08.2025 18:49
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85719
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110912714.mp3
    Length: 00:58:15
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dialogue Episode 42 - China's Nuclear Rise, by COL James Minnich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WMD
    nuclear weapons
    Indo-Pacific
    Strategic Deterrence
    DKI APCSS
    People's Republic of China (China)

