Dialogue Episode 42 - China's Nuclear Rise

China’s nuclear arsenal is expanding at an unprecedented pace—how should the U.S. respond? In this episode, Dr. Bill Wieninger breaks down the risks, key lessons from history, and strategic options for deterrence, diplomacy, and maintaining stability in an increasingly volatile nuclear landscape.