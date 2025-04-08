Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Motorcycle Requirements

    CUBA

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot informing Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents about the requirements for riding a motorcycle or moped on the base. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.09.2025 10:34
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85710
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110911473.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Motorcycle Requirements, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    motorcycle
    safety

