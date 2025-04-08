SOUDA BAY SPOT - EMERGENCY DISPATCH

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 8, 2025) A radio spot that highlights the procedures to call Emergency Dispatch for those stationed aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)