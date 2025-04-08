Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUDA BAY SPOT - EMERGENCY DISPATCH

    GREECE

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Seaman Seth Florez 

    AFN Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 8, 2025) A radio spot that highlights the procedures to call Emergency Dispatch for those stationed aboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Seth A. Florez)

    This work, SOUDA BAY SPOT - EMERGENCY DISPATCH, by SN Seth Florez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

