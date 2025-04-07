KMC Update - Gold Star Spouses and Child Abuse Prevention Month

U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, 68th Theater Medical Command commander, explains the meaning behind the Gold Star Spouses Day dedication ceremony, on April 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Latrice Titus, a Family Advocacy Program representative, explains the importance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, on April 8, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2025 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
