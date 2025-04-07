Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Gold Star Spouses and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    KMC Update - Gold Star Spouses and Child Abuse Prevention Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.08.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Army Col. Tracy Michael, 68th Theater Medical Command commander, explains the meaning behind the Gold Star Spouses Day dedication ceremony, on April 2, 2025. Meanwhile, Latrice Titus, a Family Advocacy Program representative, explains the importance of Child Abuse Prevention Month, on April 8, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2025
    Date Posted: 04.08.2025 08:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85702
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110910671.mp3
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Gold Star Spouses and Child Abuse Prevention Month, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Child Abuse Prevention Month
    Sembach Kaserne
    Family Advocacy Program
    68th Theater Medical Command
    Gold Star Spouse's Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download