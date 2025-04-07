On this Pacific Pulse: In Shanghai, Representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Coast Guard met with their Chinese counterparts, for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement working group; In Australia U.S. Marines and Sailors have arrived in the Northern Territory to kick off the 14th annual rotation of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin Marine Air-Ground Task Force; And in Thailand, airmen from the United States, Thailand and Singapore concluded Cope Tiger 25.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 22:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85691
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110910176.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 07, 2025, by PO2 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.