Pacific Pulse: April 07, 2025

On this Pacific Pulse: In Shanghai, Representatives from U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. Pacific Air Forces, and U.S. Coast Guard met with their Chinese counterparts, for the semi-annual Military Maritime Consultative Agreement working group; In Australia U.S. Marines and Sailors have arrived in the Northern Territory to kick off the 14th annual rotation of the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin Marine Air-Ground Task Force; And in Thailand, airmen from the United States, Thailand and Singapore concluded Cope Tiger 25.