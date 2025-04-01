KMC Update - ASAP and CYS Summer Programs

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on alcohol and drug abuse prevention with Michael Stephney, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), and Child and Youth Services (CYS) summer programs with Joseph Jacks, CYS outreach services director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|04.07.2025
|04.07.2025 09:34
|Newscasts
|85678
|2504/DOD_110908471.mp3
|00:01:49
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|5
|0
|0
