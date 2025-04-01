Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - ASAP and CYS Summer Programs

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.07.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on alcohol and drug abuse prevention with Michael Stephney, Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP), and Child and Youth Services (CYS) summer programs with Joseph Jacks, CYS outreach services director, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 7, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2025
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, KMC Update - ASAP and CYS Summer Programs, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    summer camp
    update
    KMC
    alcohol awareness month
    CYS

