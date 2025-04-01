Military OneSource Podcast — Autism Acceptance From a Military-Connected Youth’s Perspective

Listen to the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Southeast Region Military Youth of the Year and his mentor discuss how installation youth centers have helped him navigate his journey with Asperger’s and how the nature of youth centers creates spaces where military-connected youth and teens can learn how to be themselves and that their voice matters. You’ll also hear about the importance of mentorship, how mentors learn from youth and teens, and how each youth’s unique experience enhances the teen center community.



Host Bruce Moody speaks with Josh B., 2024 BGCA Southeast Region Military Youth of the Year, and his advisor, Maria Beaulieu.



Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/military-youth-centers/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected youth and teens and their families.



Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by completing the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.



The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.