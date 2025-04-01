Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military OneSource Podcast — Autism Acceptance From a Military-Connected Youth’s Perspective

    Military OneSource Podcast — Autism Acceptance From a Military-Connected Youth’s Perspective

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Listen to the 2024 Boys & Girls Clubs of America Southeast Region Military Youth of the Year and his mentor discuss how installation youth centers have helped him navigate his journey with Asperger’s and how the nature of youth centers creates spaces where military-connected youth and teens can learn how to be themselves and that their voice matters. You’ll also hear about the importance of mentorship, how mentors learn from youth and teens, and how each youth’s unique experience enhances the teen center community.

    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Josh B., 2024 BGCA Southeast Region Military Youth of the Year, and his advisor, Maria Beaulieu.

    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/parenting/children-youth-teens/military-youth-centers/ to learn about the resources and support available to military-connected youth and teens and their families.

    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the Defense Department’s Military OneSource.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by completing the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback.

    The Military OneSource Podcast series is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 04.07.2025 09:27
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85677
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110908450.mp3
    Length: 00:27:48
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military OneSource Podcast — Autism Acceptance From a Military-Connected Youth’s Perspective, by Bruce Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mental health
    DoD
    Military
    parenting
    Military OneSource
    child & youth

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download