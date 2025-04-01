KMC Update - Month of the Military Child and Red Cross Pet First-Aid Awareness Month

This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community Update on the Month of the Military Child with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, AAFES Europe public affairs officer, and Red Cross Pet First - Aid Awareness Month with Ryan Ebert, a KMC American Red Cross representative, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 4, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Juliana Londono)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 09:31
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
