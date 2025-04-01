Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    173rd Hosts Annual Innovation Symposium - News in One, April 7, 2025

    GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Christian Dela Cruz 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On today's News in One:

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted the first annual innovation symposium in Vicenza, Italy. The two-day event showcased advancement in drone technology, battlefield communications, artificial intelligence, and logistic systems capabilities designed to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness.

    (U.S. Army audio by Sergeant Christian Dela Cruz)

