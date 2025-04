173rd Hosts Annual Innovation Symposium - News in One, April 7, 2025

On today's News in One:



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted the first annual innovation symposium in Vicenza, Italy. The two-day event showcased advancement in drone technology, battlefield communications, artificial intelligence, and logistic systems capabilities designed to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness.



(U.S. Army audio by Sergeant Christian Dela Cruz)