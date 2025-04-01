On today's News in One:
U.S. Soldiers assigned to 173rd Airborne Brigade hosted the first annual innovation symposium in Vicenza, Italy. The two-day event showcased advancement in drone technology, battlefield communications, artificial intelligence, and logistic systems capabilities designed to enhance operational readiness and effectiveness.
(U.S. Army audio by Sergeant Christian Dela Cruz)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2025 05:23
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85672
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110908277.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 173rd Hosts Annual Innovation Symposium - News in One, April 7, 2025, by SGT Christian Dela Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.