Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2025

Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron supported the Japan Ground Self-Defense force 1st Airborne Brigade by delivering Japanese paratroopers over the East Fuji Maneuver Area. U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force F-35s joined U.S. Navy F-35s conducting a combined operation in support of Freedom Shield 25. A West Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit and members of the Philippine Naval Special Operation Unit recently conducted a joint combined exchange training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2025 21:30
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85662
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110907828.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
