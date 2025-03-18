Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85662" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron supported the Japan Ground Self-Defense force 1st Airborne Brigade by delivering Japanese paratroopers over the East Fuji Maneuver Area. U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force F-35s joined U.S. Navy F-35s conducting a combined operation in support of Freedom Shield 25. A West Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit and members of the Philippine Naval Special Operation Unit recently conducted a joint combined exchange training exercise.