    Pacific Pulse: March 18, 2025

    JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Nicole Leidholm 

    Media Center - Japan

    Airmen assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron supported the Japan Ground Self-Defense force 1st Airborne Brigade by delivering Japanese paratroopers over the East Fuji Maneuver Area. U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force F-35s joined U.S. Navy F-35s conducting a combined operation in support of Freedom Shield 25. A West Coast based U.S. Naval Special Warfare Unit and members of the Philippine Naval Special Operation Unit recently conducted a joint combined exchange training exercise.

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Location: JP
    Pacific, Republic of Korea, Japan

