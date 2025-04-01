Fox Chatter - Episode 18

U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates for Swamp Fox Airmen and speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the wing command chief, about the standards and readiness review requirement. He also speaks with STARBASE Swamp Fox about their STEM program for 5th grade students, and the upcoming summer camp schedule. We also hear from Dr. Nicholas Thomas, the 169th FSS Family Readiness Programs manager, about all the benefits his program can provide to Swamp Fox Airmen, past and present!