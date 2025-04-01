Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fox Chatter - Episode 18

    Fox Chatter - Episode 18

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Senior Master Sgt. Caycee Watson  

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Shaun Bowes, 169th Fighter Wing commander, provides updates for Swamp Fox Airmen and speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Eric Bowen, the wing command chief, about the standards and readiness review requirement. He also speaks with STARBASE Swamp Fox about their STEM program for 5th grade students, and the upcoming summer camp schedule. We also hear from Dr. Nicholas Thomas, the 169th FSS Family Readiness Programs manager, about all the benefits his program can provide to Swamp Fox Airmen, past and present!

    169 FW
    McEntire JNGB
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    Fox Chatter

