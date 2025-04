Marine Minute: 13.2-25 (AUDIO)

WELCOME I’M LANCE CPL. STEVEN WELLS WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE!



SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PETE HEGSETH MADE HIS FIRST TOUR OF THE INDO PACIFIC REAFFIRMING THE US’S COMMITMENT THROUGHOUT THE REGION AND THE VISION OF PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.



EVERY YEAR PACIFIC MARINES PARTICIPATE IN MORE THAN 100 EXERCISES AND ENGAGEMENTS WITH PARTNERS IN THE REGION INCREASING MILITARY CAPABILITIES, READINESS AND THE SKILLS TO WORK TOGETHER AS FORCE MULTIPLIERS.



DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH SPEAKS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TRAINING WITHIN THE REGION.



“NO ONE SHOULD QUESTION THE RESOLVE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA TO DEFEND OUR INTERESTS IN THE INDO PACIFIC AND BEYOND.”



SECRETARY HEGSETH CALLED FOR REESTABLISHING DETERRENCE IN THE INDOPACIFIC AND TO ACHIEVE PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH BY WORKING TOGETHER AND BUILDING CREDIBLE WARFIGHTING CAPABILITIES.



THAT’S YOUR MARINE MINUTE. FOR MORE STORIES VISIT MARINES.MIL AND ALL THE MARINE CORPS SOCIAL MEDIA PAGES.



SEMPER FIDELIS!