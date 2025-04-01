NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (April 4, 2025) Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, commanding officer of Naval Air Station Sigonella, speaks about the importance of Sexual Assault Prevention and Response, Month of the Military Child, Suicide Prevention and Awareness, and his final farewells during a live radio interview with Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise Johnson, assigned to American Forces Network Sigonella. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Central Command. AFN Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eloise A. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 09:06
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85649
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110904466.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:08
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Morning Buzz with Capt. Aaron Shoemaker, by PO2 Eloise Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.