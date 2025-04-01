Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - Unit Level Softball League

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 30-second spot on the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz unit level softball league starting on May 27, 2025, in Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 04:44
    Germany
    Sports
    Softball
    kmc
    bmc

