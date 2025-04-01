This is a 30-second spot on the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz unit level softball league starting on May 27, 2025, in Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 04:44
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85639
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110904189.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Unit Level Softball League, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.