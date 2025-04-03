Pacific Pulse: April 3, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85637" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific Pulse: In Singapore, U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia alongside Singapore guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore guards conducted field training exercises for Valiant Mark-25 at Safti City Training Facility; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Transport Dock USS Somerset participated alongside NASA and European Space Agency astronauts during NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft; and in Japan, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to meet with Japanese counterparts and U.S. military leadership in support of the department's efforts to advance the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.