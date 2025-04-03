On this Pacific Pulse: In Singapore, U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia alongside Singapore guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore guards conducted field training exercises for Valiant Mark-25 at Safti City Training Facility; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Transport Dock USS Somerset participated alongside NASA and European Space Agency astronauts during NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft; and in Japan, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to meet with Japanese counterparts and U.S. military leadership in support of the department's efforts to advance the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 00:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85637
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110903969.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: April 3, 2025, by SSgt Destani Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.