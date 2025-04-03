Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 3, 2025

    JAPAN

    04.02.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Hill 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: In Singapore, U.S. Marines attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia alongside Singapore guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore guards conducted field training exercises for Valiant Mark-25 at Safti City Training Facility; in the Pacific Ocean, U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Amphibious Transport Dock USS Somerset participated alongside NASA and European Space Agency astronauts during NASA Underway Recovery Test 12 in preparation for NASA’s Artemis II crewed mission, which will send four astronauts around the moon and beyond in the Orion spacecraft; and in Japan, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth traveled to meet with Japanese counterparts and U.S. military leadership in support of the department's efforts to advance the shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    TAGS

    secretary of defense
    nasa
    secdef
    astronauts
    marine rotational force southeast asia
    safi city training facility

