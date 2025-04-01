Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWCAST 25APR03: Career Day and Ikekaze

    JAPAN

    04.02.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    250403-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
    A newscast about the new Japanese Coast Guard's ship, the Ikekaze, and Quantaya Moore talking about the Career Day that took place at Sasebo Elementary on March 21st, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 01:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85636
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110903886.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
