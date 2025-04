NEWCAST 25APR03: Career Day and Ikekaze

250403-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan

A newscast about the new Japanese Coast Guard's ship, the Ikekaze, and Quantaya Moore talking about the Career Day that took place at Sasebo Elementary on March 21st, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)