250403-N-GG032-1001 Sasebo, Japan
A radio promotion for the Purple Up Parades happening at Darby Elementary and Sasebo Elementary on Apr. 10 and 16, 2025, respectively . The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 01:32
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85635
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110903874.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Purple Up Parade PROMO, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.