Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alcohol Awareness Month

    Alcohol Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CUBA

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    A radio spot promoting Alcohol Awareness Month, the harmful effects of alcohol abuse, and various resources available to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay residents. April 3, 2025. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.04.2025 08:56
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85632
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110903376.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CU
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alcohol Awareness Month, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    alcohol abuse
    Alcohol Awareness
    alcohol abuse prevention
    alcohol awareness month
    alcohol addiction

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download