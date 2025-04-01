Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSA PSA - A Little Preparation

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Joni Gaines 

    Transportation Security Administration

    You know the drill. Get to the airport early, bring a carry-on that fits in the overhead, and have an acceptable ID at the TSA security checkpoint. Get the full list of what you can use at tsa.gov/ID.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:24
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85629
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110902791.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSA PSA - A Little Preparation, by Joni Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

