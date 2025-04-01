TSA PSA: What's In My Bag?

Packing for air travel? Ask yourself, "What's in my bag?"



You can travel with a firearm but can't have it in your carry-on. You must declare the firearm and any ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. Learn more about traveling with firearms at tsa.gov/firearms.