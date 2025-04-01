Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TSA PSA: What's In My Bag?

    UNITED STATES

    03.03.2025

    Audio by Joni Gaines 

    Transportation Security Administration

    Packing for air travel? Ask yourself, "What's in my bag?"

    You can travel with a firearm but can't have it in your carry-on. You must declare the firearm and any ammunition to the airline when checking your bag at the ticket counter. Learn more about traveling with firearms at tsa.gov/firearms.

    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 13:00
