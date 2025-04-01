Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Parker Dummer on March 10, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.10.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano's Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer, also known as DJ Doom, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 10, 2025. During this hour, DJ Doom talked about handling embarrassing events, telling stories and discussing relevant events that tied into the topic. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Parker Dummer on March 10, 2025, by A1C Parker Dummer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Aviano, AFN the Eagle, Serving America’s Best, Live Radio Show, Wyvern Nation, Italy

