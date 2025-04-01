AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Month of the Military Child AFN Radio Interviews

American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting live radio interviews with Stars and Stripes in recognition of the Month of the Military Child at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The interviews give Wyvern Nation’s youth an opportunity to see inside AFN Aviano’s studio and practice broadcasting skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)