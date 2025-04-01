Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Month of the Military Child AFN Radio Interviews

    AFN Aviano Radio Spot: Month of the Military Child AFN Radio Interviews

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano radio spot highlighting live radio interviews with Stars and Stripes in recognition of the Month of the Military Child at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The interviews give Wyvern Nation’s youth an opportunity to see inside AFN Aviano’s studio and practice broadcasting skills. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 09:54
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85621
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110902162.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Military Children, Month of the Military Child, Stars and Stripes, AFN Radio, AFN Aviano, Italy

