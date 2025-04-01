A 30-second radio spot for The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, a KMC Onstage production, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 3, 2025, to April 20, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2025 04:46
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85616
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901838.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.