AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Richard Rubio on February 20, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85615" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Aviano's Airman First Class Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback talked about pets, finding the right vacation, and the problems with daydreaming. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)