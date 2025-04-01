American Forces Network Aviano's Airman First Class Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback talked about pets, finding the right vacation, and the problems with daydreaming. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 07:09
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85615
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901745.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:27
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Richard Rubio on February 20, 2025, by A1C Richard Rubio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
