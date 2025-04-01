Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano Live Radio Show: A1C Richard Rubio on February 20, 2025

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.20.2025

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network Aviano's Airman First Class Richard Rubio, also known as DJ Feedback, entertains listeners during a live show at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 20, 2025. During this hour, DJ Feedback talked about pets, finding the right vacation, and the problems with daydreaming. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Richard Rubio)

    AFN
    Aviano Air Base
    AFN Aviano
    Live Radio show
    AFN the Eagle
    Serving America's Best

