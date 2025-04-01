Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - UMGC and Be Fit 360

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    04.03.2025

    Audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community update on the University of Maryland Global Campus with Michela Figueroa, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Ramstein assistant campus director, and Be Fit 360 with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, AAFES Europe public affairs officer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 3, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 06:49
    Category: Recording
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - UMGC and Be Fit 360, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    Radio
    Education
    KMC
    healthy

