This is a Kaiserslautern Military Community update on the University of Maryland Global Campus with Michela Figueroa, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University Ramstein assistant campus director, and Be Fit 360 with Master Sgt. Caleb Barrieau, AAFES Europe public affairs officer, in Kaiserslautern, Germany, April 3, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Sgt. Brayton Daniel)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 06:49
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85614
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901721.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, KMC Update - UMGC and Be Fit 360, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.