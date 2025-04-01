Radio Spot - Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

A 15-second radio spot advertising the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony happening at the Sembach Community Activity Center, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 3, 2025, to April 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)
|04.02.2025
|04.03.2025 05:12
|Newscasts
|00:00:15
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
