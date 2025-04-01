Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Spot - Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    Radio Spot - Volunteer Recognition Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.02.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second radio spot advertising the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony happening at the Sembach Community Activity Center, on Sembach Kaserne, Germany, that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from April 3, 2025, to April 24, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Senior Airman Norman D. Enriquez)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 05:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85611
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110901636.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Spot - Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, by SrA Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    radio
    Sembach Kaserne
    Volunteer Recognition Ceremony
    Sembach Community Activity Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download