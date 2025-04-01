250324-N-OR754-1001
A Newscast about a groundbreaking new test developed by researchers at Kyushu University that could revolutionize pancreatic cancer diagnosis and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosting Major General David Womack, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, for a visit focused on strengthening U.S.-Japan relations and interoperability. The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 01:11
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|85607
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901422.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NEWSCAST 24MAR25: New Cancer Test & MAJ General Visits CFAS, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.