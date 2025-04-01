Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWSCAST 24MAR25: New Cancer Test & MAJ General Visits CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.23.2025

    Audio by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    250324-N-OR754-1001
    A Newscast about a groundbreaking new test developed by researchers at Kyushu University that could revolutionize pancreatic cancer diagnosis and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) hosting Major General David Womack, commanding general of U.S. Army Japan, for a visit focused on strengthening U.S.-Japan relations and interoperability. The American Forces network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.03.2025 01:11
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
    This work, NEWSCAST 24MAR25: New Cancer Test & MAJ General Visits CFAS, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN Sasebo
    CFAS
    US Army Japan
    Kyushu University
    Major General David Womack
    Pancreatic Cancer Test

