250401-N-KM181-1001 SASEBO, Japan
A radio promotion of a cornhole tournament taking place on April 11, 2025 at Galaxies Night Club on Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Afable)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2025 02:12
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85605
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110901334.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Cornhole Tournament PROMO, by SN Jason Afable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.