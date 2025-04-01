Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romp N Stomp

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.02.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez 

    AFN Vicenza

    Radio commercial promoting the Romp N Stomp is an activity for kids and parents to connect with the Vicenza Military Community.

    Date Taken: 04.02.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 09:42
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85594
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110899225.mp3
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romp N Stomp, by SSG Yesenia Carrero-Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Caserma Ederle
    kids activities
    Romp N Stomp

