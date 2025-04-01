Radio Spot - Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Youth Clinic

This is a 15-second radio spot on the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Youth Clinic hosted by Army Family and MWR Child and Youth Services from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 7, 2025, at the Hall of Champions Physical Fitness Center, building 8076 on Smith Barracks, Baumholder, Germany. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2025 07:57
|Category:
|Recording
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
