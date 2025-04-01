Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Update - Safety Stand Down Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    KMC Update - Safety Stand Down Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    03.31.2025

    Audio by Airman Ayden Worley 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Bernd Mai, Baumholder's host nation advisor for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, explains the purpose of the Safety Stand Down Day held by the garrison, on March 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Malcom Wolfe, the prevention coordination specialist for Ramstein's Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW), shares a message for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, on April 1, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2025
    Date Posted: 04.02.2025 10:10
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85575
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110898848.mp3
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Safety Stand Down Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, by Amn Ayden Worley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety Stand Down Day
    US Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce
    Sexual Assualt Awaremess Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download