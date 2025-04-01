KMC Update - Safety Stand Down Day and Sexual Assault Awareness Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/85575" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Bernd Mai, Baumholder's host nation advisor for the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, explains the purpose of the Safety Stand Down Day held by the garrison, on March 26, 2025. Meanwhile, Malcom Wolfe, the prevention coordination specialist for Ramstein's Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW), shares a message for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, on April 1, 2025. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman Ayden Worley)