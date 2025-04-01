The Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Troy Black joins AFN Tokyo for an interview on Mar. 27, 2027 with A1C Maria "DJ Washy" Washler.
The interview is broken into five parts:
0:00 - Intro
0:30 - Segment 1
- What are some of your responsibilities as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff?
- Can you share some leadership lessons that helped you get to where you are today?
5:10 - Segment 2
- You rose through the ranks of the U.S. Marine Corps into the position you are in today – can you tell us why you joined the Marine Corps?
- What has been one of your biggest challenges during your time in the military?
10:00 - Segment 3
- What is one piece of advice you could give to Private Black that might resonate with a young Marine or other service member who might be a future SEAC one day?
- Is there anything you’d like to say to the servicemembers and families listening here across the Indo-Pacific Command?
12:42 - Closing Segment
- Is there anything else you'd like to add?
This work, SEAC Troy Black joins AFN Tokyo - Mar. 27, 2025, by TSgt Timothy Dischinat and A1C Maria Washler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
