    CI and the Year of the Spy

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Roy Epstein and Darren Guzzone

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    Forty years ago, spies were being exposed at an alarming rate, which led the press to dub 1985 the Year of the Spy. In this episode, you'll hear about two DIA analysts involved in espionage that year — one working for us and the other against us. Additionally, you'll hear from DIA's chief of counterintelligence, known as CI, who explains why his team’s mission is crucial to U.S. national security.

    *Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.

    Length: 00:27:24
    counterintelligence
    DIA Connections
    Year of the Spy

