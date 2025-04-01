CI and the Year of the Spy

Forty years ago, spies were being exposed at an alarming rate, which led the press to dub 1985 the Year of the Spy. In this episode, you'll hear about two DIA analysts involved in espionage that year — one working for us and the other against us. Additionally, you'll hear from DIA's chief of counterintelligence, known as CI, who explains why his team’s mission is crucial to U.S. national security.



*Nothing in this podcast should be construed to be an endorsement by the DIA or the U.S. government of any particular company, product or service.