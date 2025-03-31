Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Exciting Informational Spot

An exciting informational spot made to highlight the Beale Air & Space Expo on June 7th and 8th, 2025, to be played on local radio stations. The spot is voiced by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns and produced by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown. (U.S. Air Force spot by Senior Airman Frederick A. Brown)