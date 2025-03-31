Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Informational Spot

    Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Informational Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Frederick Brown and Tech. Sgt. Samuel Burns

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    An informational spot highlighting the upcoming Beale Air Force Base Air & Space Expo on June 7th and 8th, 2025, to be played on local radio stations. The spot is voiced by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns and produced by Frederick A. Brown. (U.S. Air Force spot by Frederick A. Brown)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 11:18
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85565
    Filename: 2504/DOD_110897037.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Informational Spot, by SSgt Frederick Brown and TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air show
    Radio Spot
    Informational Spot
    Beale Air Force Base (AFB)
    Beale Air & Space Expo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download