An informational spot highlighting the upcoming Beale Air Force Base Air & Space Expo on June 7th and 8th, 2025, to be played on local radio stations. The spot is voiced by Tech. Sgt. Samuel A. Burns and produced by Frederick A. Brown. (U.S. Air Force spot by Frederick A. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.01.2025 11:18
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|85565
|Filename:
|2504/DOD_110897037.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Beale Air & Space Expo 2025 Informational Spot, by SSgt Frederick Brown and TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
