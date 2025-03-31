Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 66: Tackling the Toil, Putting Minutes on Mission - An AI Outlook in Air Force Acquisition, Part 1

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 66: Tackling the Toil, Putting Minutes on Mission - An AI Outlook in Air Force Acquisition, Part 1

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2025

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode of The Contracting Experience is part 1 of a two-part series focused on Artificial Intelligence. Alexis Bonnell, Chief Information Officer, Air Force Research Laboratory, provides an AI Outlook for Air Force Acquisition. Bonnell shares her insights and experiences, bringing a unique perspective from her previous role as the Emerging Technology Evangelist at Google.

    This conversation explores the potential of AI to revolutionize Air Force Acquisition, focusing on the importance of using technology to "tackle the toil" and put "minutes back on mission." Bonnell addresses common concerns about AI, emphasizing that everyone has the capability to understand and utilize these powerful tools. She also highlights NIPRgpt, a secure AI platform developed by AFRL, as a way for the Air Force to explore and learn about generative AI in a safe environment.

    Tune in to discover how AI can empower the acquisition workforce and learn more about the exciting tools and strategies that are shaping the future of Air Force acquisition.

    NIPRgpt - https://niprgpt.mil/
    AcqBot - https://acqbot.niprgpt.mil/

    AI - Artificial Intelligence
    AFRL - Air Force Research Laboratory
    RAG – Retrieval-Augmented Generation

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    Register at https://www.dvidshub.net/ to access transcripts of the podcast.

    Date Taken: 04.01.2025
    Date Posted: 04.01.2025 11:09
    Location: OHIO, US
