2025 National Geographic 33

Sgt. Kasimir Jackson, a broadcast sergeant with AFN Bavaria, covered National Geographics 2025 "33" list of bold thinkers who aim to make how we interact with the world and each other better. The Geographic 33 is a collection of visionaries, creators, icons, adventures, and this year had some notable names such as Selena Gomez and Jason Mamoa. (Newscast by U.S. Army Sgt. Kasimir Jackson)