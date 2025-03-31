40-year Army employee discusses career during retirement ceremony, Part 3

Tim Wilder, chief of the Natural Resources Branch of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division, discusses his 40-plus-year career March 27, 2025, of working at Fort McCoy, Wis., during a retirement ceremony for him on post. Wilder served for many years as an endangered species biologist at Fort McCoy and was the catalyst for building the installation's endangered species program that includes study of the Karner Blue Butterfly and other rare species. For the last six years, Wilder served in his current position as chief and has overseen not only the biologist working at Fort McCoy but all of the installation's natural resources management programs. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)