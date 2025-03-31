Fort McCoy DPW director provides comments for 40-year employee retirement

Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Director Liane Haun provides comments about the career of DPW Natural Resources Branch Chief Tim Wilder on March 27, 2025, during Wilder's retirement at Fort McCoy, Wis. Wilder retired after 40 years of public service for the U.S. Army — all at Fort McCoy. In addition to branch chief, Wilder served a majority of his career as the installation's endangered species biologist. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)