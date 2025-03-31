Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy DPW director provides comments for 40-year employee retirement

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2025

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Director Liane Haun provides comments about the career of DPW Natural Resources Branch Chief Tim Wilder on March 27, 2025, during Wilder's retirement at Fort McCoy, Wis. Wilder retired after 40 years of public service for the U.S. Army — all at Fort McCoy. In addition to branch chief, Wilder served a majority of his career as the installation's endangered species biologist. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 18:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85549
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110895656.mp3
    Length: 00:04:26
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 207
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy DPW director provides comments for 40-year employee retirement, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Army natural resources management
    Army natural resources management programs
    Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch

