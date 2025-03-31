The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 3

The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.
This episode features Mr. Bob Kimball, Chief Scientist at DEVCOM C5ISR Center. In the episode, they discuss cyber security, Army networks and generative artificial intelligence among other topics.
