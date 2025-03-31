Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 3

    The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Audio by Greg Newswanger 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    The Cutting Edge is a podcast hosted by Dr. Eric Moore, Deputy to the Commanding General, which explores the unique capabilities across DEVCOM, and talks to its world-class scientists, engineers, technicians, and support staff about ongoing projects and leadership development.

    This episode features Mr. Bob Kimball, Chief Scientist at DEVCOM C5ISR Center. In the episode, they discuss cyber security, Army networks and generative artificial intelligence among other topics.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 15:32
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 85548
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110895308.mp3
    Length: 00:34:06
    Location: US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cutting Edge - a DEVCOM Podcast - Ep. 3, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download