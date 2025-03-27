A1C Moran 2025 Q1 Radio Hour

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Rebekah Moran, radio host at AFN Kaiserslautern, hosted a radio show in Kaiserslautern, Germany March 26th, 2025. During the show she shared spring cleaning tips as well as community resources for service members and their families. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Rebekah Moran)