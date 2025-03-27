Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A1C Moran 2025 Q1 Radio Hour

    A1C Moran 2025 Q1 Radio Hour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    03.26.2025

    Audio by Airman Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Rebekah Moran, radio host at AFN Kaiserslautern, hosted a radio show in Kaiserslautern, Germany March 26th, 2025. During the show she shared spring cleaning tips as well as community resources for service members and their families. (Defense Media Activity audio by Airman First Class Rebekah Moran)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2025
    Date Posted: 03.31.2025 08:14
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 85541
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110893795.mp3
    Length: 00:10:28
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A1C Moran 2025 Q1 Radio Hour, by Amn Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DMA
    Morning Magic
    AFN Kaiserslatuern
    DJ of the Quarter
    Radio Hour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download