Weekly radio segment featuring Mr. Patrick Underwood, the Personal Financial Manager of NSA Bahrain. This week's topic was about having an emergency fund and getting back on top of your finances after a long trip. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jackson Wanous)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2025 08:29
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85533
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110892716.mp3
|Length:
|00:29:34
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Money Matters 03.24.25, by SN Jackson Wanous, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
