Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Marne Report

    The Marne Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2025

    Audio by Molly Cooke  

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of the Marne Report Podcast, we sit down with ACS Volunteer Corps Volunteer Coordinator, Fiona Mosely to talk about the upcoming Volunteer of the Year recognition ceremony. It's not too late to get your nominations submitted. Take a listen now wherever you get your podcasts to learn more!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2025
    Date Posted: 03.29.2025 11:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85532
    Filename: 2503/DOD_110892164.mp3
    Length: 00:08:42
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Award Ceremony
    Army Community Service
    Army Material Command
    IMCOM (Installation Management Command)
    Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download