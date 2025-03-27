Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 044 - Learn Something Every Day

    Chevrons - Ep 044 - Learn Something Every Day

    OTIS ANGB, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Senior Airman Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode we speak to Air Force Master Sgt. Dominic Collis, a Security Operations Superintendent currently serving with the Space Force. We learn about his passion for serving, and explore his interesting perspective, gained from two decades of service in the Army, at a Navy-run joint base, a tour with NATO in Spain and now with the newest service branch, the Space Force.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 13:38
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 044 - Learn Something Every Day, by SrA Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army, navy, air force, space force, NATO, SNCO

