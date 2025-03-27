Chevrons - Ep 044 - Learn Something Every Day

In this episode we speak to Air Force Master Sgt. Dominic Collis, a Security Operations Superintendent currently serving with the Space Force. We learn about his passion for serving, and explore his interesting perspective, gained from two decades of service in the Army, at a Navy-run joint base, a tour with NATO in Spain and now with the newest service branch, the Space Force.