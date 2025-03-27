Episode #2: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Steve Erickson, the Commandant of the Army Sustainment University (ASU), on the direction and future of the university. COL Erickson also provides some great insight into how the sustainment community can better contribute to the overall force from his 29 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2025 13:32
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|85529
|Filename:
|2503/DOD_110891225.mp3
|Length:
|00:33:06
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The LOGSTAT: The Future of ASU, by CPT Garett Pyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.