The LOGSTAT: The Future of ASU

Episode #2: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Steve Erickson, the Commandant of the Army Sustainment University (ASU), on the direction and future of the university. COL Erickson also provides some great insight into how the sustainment community can better contribute to the overall force from his 29 years of service.