    The LOGSTAT: The Future of ASU

    UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Capt. Garett Pyle 

    Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin

    Episode #2: CPT Garett Pyle meets with COL Steve Erickson, the Commandant of the Army Sustainment University (ASU), on the direction and future of the university. COL Erickson also provides some great insight into how the sustainment community can better contribute to the overall force from his 29 years of service.

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 13:32
    Category: Interviews
