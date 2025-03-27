Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 28 - Wartime Readiness

Technically Speaking Podcast - Wartime Readiness (Ep. 28)



In this episode of Technically Speaking, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson discuss the critical topic of wartime readiness. They sit down with Jen Shauger, a NIWC Atlantic competency lead and wartime readiness champion, to discuss what it means to be prepared for conflict and why NIWC Atlantic has adopted a wartime readiness posture. With China's President Xi Jinping signaling intentions to invade Taiwan by 2027, NIWC Atlantic is proactively ensuring that our technology, workforce, and warfighters are ready for any scenario.



Plus, stay tuned for a special Military Moment featuring (former) Command Master Chief Matthew Keller, who shares insights from his Navy career and what wartime readiness means from a leadership perspective.



(Please Note: Since the time of this recording CMC Keller has been reassigned to another position within NIWC Atlantic.)



Get comfortable, turn up the volume, and join us for this crucial discussion on the evolving landscape of national defense and technology.



Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs

Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger



Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.



Transcript:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep28-Transcript.txt



Contact Us:

https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil

niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil