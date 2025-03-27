Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 28 - Wartime Readiness

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2025

    Audio by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson

    Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic

    Technically Speaking Podcast - Wartime Readiness (Ep. 28)

    In this episode of Technically Speaking, hosts Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson discuss the critical topic of wartime readiness. They sit down with Jen Shauger, a NIWC Atlantic competency lead and wartime readiness champion, to discuss what it means to be prepared for conflict and why NIWC Atlantic has adopted a wartime readiness posture. With China's President Xi Jinping signaling intentions to invade Taiwan by 2027, NIWC Atlantic is proactively ensuring that our technology, workforce, and warfighters are ready for any scenario.

    Plus, stay tuned for a special Military Moment featuring (former) Command Master Chief Matthew Keller, who shares insights from his Navy career and what wartime readiness means from a leadership perspective.

    (Please Note: Since the time of this recording CMC Keller has been reassigned to another position within NIWC Atlantic.)

    Get comfortable, turn up the volume, and join us for this crucial discussion on the evolving landscape of national defense and technology.

    Produced by: NIWC Atlantic Public Affairs
    Co-Hosts: Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson
    Audio Technician: Joe Bullinger

    Technically Speaking is an award-winning production of Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic Public Affairs. Information presented in the podcast represents the views and opinions of the original content creators and their guests and does not necessarily represent the views and opinions of NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government. Any mention of specific companies, products, services or content does not imply endorsement by NIWC Atlantic, the U.S. Navy, Department of Defense or the U.S. government.

    Transcript:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil/Portals/94/Page-Content/Podcast/Transcripts/Ep28-Transcript.txt

    Contact Us:
    https://www.niwcatlantic.navy.mil
    niwc_lant_ch_pao.fct@us.navy.mil

    Date Taken: 03.28.2025
    Date Posted: 03.28.2025 09:06
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 85523
    Length: 00:18:31
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Technically Speaking Podcast - Episode 28 - Wartime Readiness, by Joseph Bullinger, Chelsie Holloway and Alex Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Military Leadership
    National Defense
    Technology
    Workforce Development
    Wartime Readiness

